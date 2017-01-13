U.S. Senators Cornyn and Cruz speak at Austin conference

(Photo: Ashley Goudeau, KVUE)

AUSTIN, TEXAS - U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) were back in Texas and in Austin Friday afternoon to speak at the Texas Public Policy Foundation's policy orientation.

The Senators discussed a variety of topics from the Affordable Care Act to the country's future.

When it comes to the direction our country is headed, the senators said America is on the right track with President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, despite the criticism many of them have drawn over their experience and past affiliations.

"These cabinet appointees, I think are phenomenal," said Cruz. "I mean this is an all-star cabinet. This is a conservative cabinet."

"It is rare, historically, that Republicans are given the White House, every executive branch and both houses of congress. Now we've got to deliver," Cruz said.

Cruz added the Republican party can't give the American people any more excuses.

Along that same line, Senator Cornyn talked about what the party, and more broadly what conservatives, -- need to do to win over more Americans.

"It's pretty straight forward and it's the human to human contact. It's demonstrating respect and showing up. I mean for me it's not that much more complicated because once we do demonstrate respect and show up then we have an opportunity to tell our story," said Cornyn.

Repealing the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, is a high priority for both John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. The senators say they want to replace it with a more affordable option that's not a "one size fits all" mandate.

"They said if you like what you have you can keep it, if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor, an average family of four would see premiums go down by $2,500, none of which has proven to be true," said Cornyn.

"So we're going to make sure that we do no harm as we repeal Obamacare and then transition into more affordable choices for people and we're not going to mandate a one size fits all approach out of Washington," he added.

"We're gonna work together on health care reform that expands choice, that expands competition, that gives people more options and lower prices and expands affordability," said Cruz.

Cruz also wants people to be able to take their health care with them from job-to-job and state to state, but exactly what the alternative hasn't been laid out yet.

