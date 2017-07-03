Mail-in voter fraud, sunset legislation to be addressed during Texas special session

The Texas Capitol building on October 29, 2014. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

AUSTIN - For 140 days Texas lawmakers met, debated bills and passed new laws. But they failed to pass a key piece of legislation; A sunset bill allowing the Texas Medical Board to continue to operate.

The Texas Medical Board licenses doctors and regulates the medical profession.



"Unfortunately, it was used as political fodder during the regular session rather than the must pass legislation that it is," Governor Greg Abbott (R) said in a news conference last month.

When Abbott announced a special session to address the matter, it came as no surprise.

"To ensure its passage, the sunset bills will be the only legislation on the special session until they pass out of the Senate in full," Abbott said.

He went on to say lawmakers expect to have that bill passed within two or three days, but a special session lasts 30 days. So Abbott came up with 19 other issues he wants Senators and Representatives to address.

One of them is cracking down on mail-in ballot voter fraud.



"I want legislation that toughens penalties on mail-ballot vote fraud and makes it harder for that crime to be committed in Texas," Abbott said.

Voting fraud has been in the headlines lately. President Donald Trump's administration is investigating claims of voter fraud in the 2016 Presidential election.

The President took to Twitter Saturday to criticize states that are refusing to give voter information to his voting commission.

Back in Texas, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office is investigating voter fraud of 700 mail-in ballots from the May election.



Fort Worth area lawmakers Senator Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills) and Representative Craig Goldman (R-Fort Worth) plan to work together to craft a bill aimed at stopping mail-in ballot fraud.

