TX Senate passes bill limiting city tree ordinances

The Texas Capitol building on October 29, 2014. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

AUSTIN - The Texas Senate approved a bill Friday to limit city regulations of cutting down trees on private property.

House Bill 7 (HB7), in its original form, establishes a tree planting credit to offset the fees some cities charge property owners from removing certain trees on their land.

The House and Senate sent the bill to Governor Greg Abbott during the Regular Session and he vetoed it.

The Senate amended the bill so that municipalities cannot prohibit the removal of trees that are less than 10-inches in diameter. They also prohibit cities from regulating trees outside of the city limits or in extraterritorial jurisdictions.

The Senate version of the bill will now go back to the House. The original author, Representative Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont), can ask the House to concur with the changes or request a conference committee to hash out the differences between the two versions.

© 2017 KVUE-TV