TX judges and mayors express concern over Paxton's stance toward DACA

Several Texas mayors and judges signed a letter sent to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Friday condemning his recent demand to rescind a federal immigration program commonly known as DACA. The program offers unauthorized immigrants who came to the U.S. as children protection from deportation.

"As local leaders, we know firsthand that DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, provides stability to the lives of its recipients and that immigrants have and continue to make our communities stronger," the judges wrote.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt were among the signees.

DACA Letter by kvuenews on Scribd

At the end of June -- Paxton sent a letter to U-S attorney General Jeff Sessions asking President Trump to rescind the program.

