Trump nominates former Texas senator Kay Bailey Hutchison as NATO rep

Former US Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, 2013 AFP)

Former Republican Texas senator Kay Bailey Hutchison has been nominated as the United States’ representative to NATO, according to a bulletin from the White House Thursday.

Hutchison would replace Douglas Lute, who held the position in Barack Obama’s administration from 2013-2017.

The full title of the position is United States Permanent Representative on the Council of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Thursday’s release said Hutchison would have “the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.”

NATO, comprised of 29 member countries, works to address security issues and crisis management around the globe.

Hutchison was born in a Houston suburb and now lives in Dallas, where she has been the namesake of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center since 2013.

In 1993, Hutchison became the first woman to represent the state of Texas on the senate.

Hutchison is the fourth prominent Texan to receive a Trump appointment. U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Tillerson are confirmed Cabinet members. In early June, Trump appointed Dallas GOP bundler Ray Washburne to serve as president of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, a government agency that directs private capital into the developing world.

Her nomination Thursday was one of two that were sent to the senate. Brendan Carr was nominated for a one-year term as member of the FCC, and was also nominated for reappointment for a five-year term starting July 1, 2018.

