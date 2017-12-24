KVUE
Close

Texas This Week: The GOP tax plan

The passage of the GOP tax bill is dominating politics this week.

Ashley Goudeau, KVUE 6:40 PM. CST December 24, 2017

TEXAS - This week, the passage of the GOP tax bill is dominating politics. And, as expected, the $1.5 trillion rewrite of the tax code is pitting democrats and republicans against each other. 

In Texas This Week, we talk with Austin-area lawmakers about the plan. 

Republican Congressman Bill Flores said the plan will spur economic growth, job growth and ensure hard-working Americans take home more money in their pay checks. Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett argues the bill is a gift for the wealthy that won't have a substantial impact on the middle class. 

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories