Texas This Week: The GOP tax plan

President Donald Trump holds a tax bill passage event with republican congressional members. (Photo: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TEXAS - This week, the passage of the GOP tax bill is dominating politics. And, as expected, the $1.5 trillion rewrite of the tax code is pitting democrats and republicans against each other.

In Texas This Week, we talk with Austin-area lawmakers about the plan.

Republican Congressman Bill Flores said the plan will spur economic growth, job growth and ensure hard-working Americans take home more money in their pay checks. Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett argues the bill is a gift for the wealthy that won't have a substantial impact on the middle class.

© 2017 KVUE-TV