Texas Legislature's special session ends
Gov. Greg Abbott outlined 20 items he wanted lawmakers to pass during the special session. They passed about half of them, including school finance reform to the tune of $350 million -- much less than the original $1.8 billion proposal.
KVUE 12:42 PM. CDT August 16, 2017
