Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's criminal trial set for Dec. 11

HOUSTON - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has received a Dec. 11 trial date in his securities fraud case.

The trial will be on the less serious of three charges Paxton faces in the nearly 2-year-old case. It's expected to last roughly nine days.

It's the third trial date for Paxton after two previous ones were scrapped due to pretrial disputes.

The latest trial date was set at a hearing Thursday. Harris County Criminal District Court Judge Robert Johnson also scheduled jury selection for Dec. 1.

The hearing started with Johnson suggesting a trial date in December or January. Paxton's lawyers then asked for a trial date in October, November or December at the latest – possibly Dec. 11. The prosecutors ultimately agreed to that date after a brief exchange over whether it would overlap with the holidays.

Paxton is accused of misleading investors in a company from before his time as attorney general. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial date is also the filing deadline for the 2018 elections. Paxton plans to run for re-election has not made it official yet. He so far has not drawn any serious challengers.

