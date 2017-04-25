Students pass out anti-SB4 'newsletters' ahead of House debate

AUSTIN - As the members of the Texas House of Representatives gear up for a long debate on Senate Bill 4, students from the organization United We Dream went door to door to their offices Tuesday, passing out "Special Reports" with headlines they believe will become a reality if the bill passes.

Some of the headlines read "TX Economy Continues Plummet as Population Drops" and "SB4 Rips Apart TX Families".

Senate Bill 4 will require all law enforcement honor ICE detainers which are voluntary requests to hold someone while their immigration status is investigated.

Under the House version of the bill only people who are arrested can be asked about their status. Supporters say the bill is about enforcing the rule of law and ensuring jails across the state all follow the same rules.

But Karla Perez, an undocumented law student and member of United We Dream, said she and others believe the bill has other motives.

"The same people continue to vilify the immigrant community," said Perez. "And so we know that this goes above and beyond what the 'rule of law' is. If we're talking about the rule of law then I think legislators should be very concerned, particularly about the issue with detainers. I know that there has been litigation there."

Some Texas counties have been sued for unlawfully holding U.S. citizens in jail who were mistakenly identified by ICE as someone who is in the country undocumented.

The debate on SB4 is expected to be lengthy. Insiders say House democrats have more than 100 amendments ready to be filed.

