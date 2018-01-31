State lawmakers headed to Texas State to discuss free speech on college campuses

AUSTIN - Free speech on college campuses has increasingly become a controversial issue with right-leaning politicians accusing universities of stifling conservative voices.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has asked the Senate Committee on State Affairs to discuss this issue during a special hearing at Texas State University Wednesday.

The hearing follows controversy at Texas State University last Fall after the article "Your DNA is an abomination" ran in the student newspaper.

RELATED|

'We screwed up': Texas State newspaper cuts ties with writer after 'racist' opinion column

Texas State president speaks out after publication's ‘racist opinion column'

Some students viewed the article as anti-white and complained. Editors then removed the column from the newspaper's website and dismissed the student who wrote it.

Also, Texas A&M University is changing its policy on who can speak at campus venues after a controversial speech by a white supremacist.

State lawmakers will discuss free speech on college campuses at Texas State University. They will also hear from students who felt their first amendment rights were infringed upon.

© 2018 KVUE-TV