Several bills headed to full Senate

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Man attempts to abduct baby out of grocery cart
-
McCarty accused of assualting four women
-
Mailbox break-ins plague post office
-
Carfentanil hitting the streets of Austin
-
Deputy charged in Denny's beating death has been fired
-
Texas Special Session: School Savings Accounts
-
Hays Co. residents concerned with race route
-
KVUE Defenders: Austinites see spike in water bills
-
Community event to get inmate off death row
More Stories
-
Texas Senate committee OKs bill to outlaw city…Jul 22, 2017, 9:53 p.m.
-
Passengers safe, one with minor injuries after plane…Jul 22, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
-
Four adults, three children injured in Manor crashJul 22, 2017, 6:13 p.m.