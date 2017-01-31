Seante, House Democrats: Some emergency items will be 'waste of time'

AUSTIN - House and Senate Democrats responded to Governor Greg Abbott's State of the State address Tuesday saying while they agree with some of his priorities, including reforming Child Protective Services (CPS), they believe the other issues classified as emergency items won't help Texans.

"Others he discussed today were needlessly divisive, pointless and frankly will be a waste of time for this legislature to consider over the next five months," said representative Chris Turner (D-Arlington) who is Chair of the House Democratic Caucus. "House and Senate democrats have one priority and that's to give all Texans a shot at achieving the American dream."

In addition to CPS, Abbott identified ethics reform for legislators, a Convention of States to amend the U.S. constitution and banning sanctuary cities as emergency items. That means lawmakers won't have to wait the required 60 days before voting on legislation in those areas but can begin voting immediately.

Democratic leaders said lawmakers should let local law enforcement decide what's best for them and their communities and the governor's focus should be on other issues.

"Properly funding our schools and improving access to health care should be our emergency items. Not another round of sanctuary cities legislation that does little to improve public safety, as our law enforcement leaders, will tell you," said Senator Jose Rodriguez (D-El Paso), Chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus.

The Democratic leaders say while they know they are outnumbered, they are not discouraged about this session. And are instead ready to work across the aisle to get legislation passed on CPS, education and job growth.

