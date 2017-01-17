Rep. Lloyd Doggett won't attend Trump inauguration

Lloyd Doggett (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - An Austin congressman has decided he would join a growing list of political figures that would not attend the president elect's inauguration in Washington D.C. Friday.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he wants to send "a message" to Donald Trump by using a strategy from Martin Luther King Jr.

His statement read:

"Respect, like Pennsylvania Avenue, is a two-way street. Instead of uniting the country, his continued unprecedented, unpresidential actions are dividing it. By repeatedly taking the lowest road, he is not showing respect for the highest office. We are in for a long struggle that must strategically utilize every nonviolent opposition tool available."

I will not be attending the inauguration this Friday. Read my statement here. pic.twitter.com/4gt6AA4u16 — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 17, 2017

Doggett isn't the first member of Congress to announce he or she was boycotting the inauguration.

According to ABC News, more than 50 Democratic members of Congress declared they would sit this one out. Many citing the recent tiff between Trump and Rep. John Lewis for their reasoning.

Lewis, also known for his work during the civil rights era and for protesting alongside Martin Luther King, said in a Friday interview that Trump was unfit to be president.

Saturday, Trump responded by attacking Lewis's district and labeling it in "horrible shape and falling apart". He also noted that the congressmen should spend more time worrying about his district than election results.

See the full list of Congress members not attending the inauguration below:

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif.

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif.

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif.

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif.

Rep. Grace Napolitano, D-Calif.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif.

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif.

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif.

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla.

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla.

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla.

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill.

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine

Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md.

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.

Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich.

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn.

Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo.

Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, D-N.H.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.

Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

Rep. Jose Serrano, D-N.Y.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y.

Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C.

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa.

Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa.

Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.

(© 2017 KVUE)