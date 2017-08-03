Nearly a dozen leaders send Gov. Abbott letter opposing bathroom legislation

Executives from 11 companies including Frito-Lay, Neiman Marcus and JPMorgan Chase sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott Thursday stating their opposition to bathroom legislation.

"We write today to add our voices to the growing number of businesses that have contacted you to oppose discriminatory legislation and to ask you to keep the Texas economy healthy, growing, and world-leading," the letter says.

The letter points out Texas law enforcement leaders who have said there is no public safety basis for regulating restrooms and educators who said the legislation could cause bullying toward transgender children. The letter also states that there is "ample evidence of the long-term economic harm that these so-called 'bathroom bills' will cause."

The letter is signed by the following:

Chuck Whitten, Managing Partner at Bain and Company

Karen Katz, CEO at Neiman Marcus

Vivek Sankaran, President & CEO at Frito-Lay North America - PepsiCo, Inc.

Jim Coulter & Jon Winkelried, Co-CEOs at TPG Holdings

Gene Austin, CEO at Bazaarvoice

Curt Nonomaque, President & CEO at Vizient, Inc .

. Lorenzo Simonelli, President & CEO at Baker Hughes, a GE company

Rachel Hold, Regional General Manager at North American Operations of Uber

Logan Green, CEO at Lyft

Anne MotsenBocker, Managing Director & Segment Head, South Middle Market at JPMorgan Chase & Co

Franz Paasche, CVP, Corporate Affairs at Paypal

You can read the full letter here.

© 2017 KVUE-TV