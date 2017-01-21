Women's marches attendance by the numbers

More than a million people are estimated to have participated in women's marches across the world Saturday. Here is a running total of the attendance at the marches with turnout estimates:
Washington, D.C.: 500,000
NATIONAL MARCHES
Chicago: 150,000
New York City: More than 200,000
Los Angeles: 100,000 were expected to join the march.
Boston: 100,000, according to the Boston Globe.
Denver: 100,000, according to the Denver Post.
Madison, Wisconsin: 75,000 - 100,000, per the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department.
Seattle: 50,000 were expected to attend, according to KIRO 7.
Austin, Texas: 35,000
Phoenix: 20,000
Atlanta: 15,000, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Asheville, North Carolina: 10,000
Ithaca, New York: 10,000
Lansing, Michigan: 10,000, MIRSnews.com reported.
Montpelier, Vermont: 7,000, the Burlington Free Press reported.
Memphis, Tennessee: 6,000, according to the Commercial Appeal.
Trenton, New Jersey: 6,000
Seneca Falls, New York: 5,000
Sioux Falls, South Dakota: 3,300, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.
Naples, Florida: 2,500
Knoxville, Tennessee: 2,000
Rochester, New York: 2,000
Pequannock, New Jersey: 800, reported NorthJersey.com.
Clemson, South Carolina: 500, the Independent Mail reported.
Wycoff, New Jersey: 300, reported NorthJersey.com.
WORLD MARCHES
London: 100,000, according to The Independent.
Sydney, Australia: 5,000 people marched on Saturday, the Guardian reported.
Vienna, Austria: 2,000 people marched, Reuters reported.
New Zealand: Marches took place in four cities with 2,000 people taking demonstrating, Reuters reported.
Antarctica: 30
RUNNING TOTAL
Based on projections and estimates: 1,519,430
An estimated 10,000 rallying against Trump in Lansing, Michigan pic.twitter.com/ZIZXBH24sY— MIRSnews.com (@MIRSnews) January 21, 2017
Democracy in action. Crowd estimates ranging from 75,000-100,000. Library Mall stretching all the way to 100 State. @UWMadisonPolice pic.twitter.com/DZ7U8aiGv9— Chief Kristen Roman (@WiscChief) January 21, 2017
People chanting: "Love not hate, makes America great." #WomensMarchdenver pic.twitter.com/Fukn4pYq1k— Larry Ryckman (@larryryckman) January 21, 2017
The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! This is what democracy looks like. pic.twitter.com/mzb5xMZUKC— Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) January 21, 2017
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs