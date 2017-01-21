KVUE
Women's marches attendance by the numbers

Hundreds of thousands came out for the women's march on Washington.

Sean Rossman and Mary Bowerman , USA TODAY , WUSA 5:57 PM. CST January 21, 2017

More than a million people are estimated to have participated in women's marches across the world Saturday. Here is a running total of the attendance at the marches with turnout estimates:

Washington, D.C.: 500,000

NATIONAL MARCHES

Chicago: 150,000

New York City: More than 200,000

Los Angeles: 100,000 were expected to join the march.

Boston: 100,000, according to the Boston Globe.

Denver: 100,000, according to the Denver Post.

Madison, Wisconsin: 75,000 - 100,000, per the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department.

Seattle: 50,000 were expected to attend, according to KIRO 7.

Austin, Texas: 35,000

Phoenix: 20,000

Atlanta: 15,000, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Asheville, North Carolina: 10,000

Ithaca, New York: 10,000

Lansing, Michigan: 10,000, MIRSnews.com reported.

Montpelier, Vermont: 7,000, the Burlington Free Press reported.

Memphis, Tennessee: 6,000, according to the Commercial Appeal.

Trenton, New Jersey: 6,000

Seneca Falls, New York: 5,000

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: 3,300, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Naples, Florida: 2,500

Knoxville, Tennessee: 2,000

Rochester, New York: 2,000

Pequannock, New Jersey: 800, reported NorthJersey.com.

Clemson, South Carolina: 500, the Independent Mail reported.

Wycoff, New Jersey: 300, reported NorthJersey.com.

WORLD MARCHES

London: 100,000, according to The Independent.

Sydney, Australia: 5,000 people marched on Saturday, the Guardian reported.

Vienna, Austria: 2,000 people marched, Reuters reported.

New Zealand: Marches took place in four cities with 2,000 people taking demonstrating, Reuters reported.

Antarctica: 30

RUNNING TOTAL

Based on projections and estimates: 1,519,430

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


