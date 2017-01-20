The shift of the Twitter accounts to the new administration

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Elect Donald Trump stands with Vice President Mike Pence on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

At the stroke of noon, when Donald Trump became president, custody of the @POTUS Twitter account became his as well.

The look of the page became entirely different.

In addition, @FLOTUS shifted to reflect Melania Trump.

The @VP account reflected a similar change.

President Obama, Michelle Obama and Vice President Biden's Twitter accounts have reverted to their personal names: @BarackObama, @MichelleObama and @JoeBiden.

President Trump, Vice President Pence and Melania Trump's Twitter personal Twitter accounts remain in place; but there is no word as to whether they will continue to use those during their stay in office.

