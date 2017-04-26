Sen. Cruz introduces ‘El Chapo' Act

Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin Guzman Loera aka 'el Chapo Guzman' (C), is escorted by marines as he is presented to the press on February 22, 2014 in Mexico City. (ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reserve money forfeited during prosecution of drug lords for border security.

The Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order (EL CHAPO) Act would recover more than $14 billion in drug money from Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman as he faces prosecution in the United States. A release on Cruz’s website states the money would also go toward the completion of the wall along the U.S./Mexico border, which has an estimated price tag of $21 billion.

“Fourteen billion dollars will go a long way toward building a wall that will keep Americans safe and hinder the illegal flow of drugs, weapons, and individuals across our southern border,” said Cruz in a statement on his website. “Ensuring the safety and security of Texans is one of my top priorities. We must also be mindful of the impact on the federal budget. By leveraging any criminally forfeited assets of El Chapo and his ilk, we can offset the wall’s cost and make meaningful progress toward achieving President Trump’s stated border security objectives.”

Guzman was extradited to the United States in January 2017 to face numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. The indictment alleges his Sinaloa drug cartel distributed massive amounts of illegal narcotics into the U.S. between 1989 and 2014.

