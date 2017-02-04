Signs of a broken system on the border persist in South Texas

MISSION, TX - Down a dirt road on a warm winter afternoon, a young woman and her baby walk alone down a beaten path just feet from the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. It's a trail used by thousands before them waiting to be found by U.S. Border Patrol.

The scene is part of the ongoing influx of Central Americans to the U.S.-Mexico border; another set of undocumented immigrants to be added to an already saturated immigration system.

The woman KENS 5 encountered began to weep as soon as she was approached by an agent. Many live through weeks of uncertainty in the hands of smugglers. The Guatemalan woman is shaken up. She was just smuggled across the border and is worried for her husband.

“She left because they demanded $450 in extortion money and they didn’t have that kind of money, so her husband took off and she left also. She doesn’t know where her husband is,” Border Patrol agent Marlene Castro said.

After a brief checkup, the Guatemalan woman and her young daughter are loaded into a van and taken to a detention center for processing.

It’s the daily grind, from dawn to dusk and through the night. Every morning, a Department of Homeland Security bus makes its routine stop at the McAllen bus station to drop off dozens of immigrant families. They are lined up as church volunteers explain what they need to do in order to continue their journey into the country.

"What we do is try to ensure that the person that is going to be released, that they have a bus ticket or some sort of travel arrangement to further their travels into the U.S.,” said Raul Ortiz, the Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley sector deputy chief. “We certainly don't want to just drop somebody off at a bus station or an airport."

Saidy Thalia, 22, says that she and her two children spent three days in a detention center, sleeping on the floor of a cold room. She said that she was asked where they come from and where they are going, required information before their release.

Saidy is hoping to reunite with her father in Chicago soon. She says that he paid smugglers $11,000 for her to get into the U.S.

In some cases, these families give up their life savings for a chance at life in America. These families have traveled weeks to make it to the U.S.- Mexico border, but it’s not the end of the road here. A longer legal process awaits them before they are able to call this country home.

"We’re over half a million cases in backlog,” U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar said. “That means that some of those individuals will probably have to wait two, three, four years before they even get a hearing."

Nearly half a million people were apprehended last year alone.

“Once they detain somebody, they have to have their day in court," Congressman Cuellar said.

Over the last few years, Congressman Cuellar has requested more immigration judges to handle the influx. The U.S. Department of Justice told KENS 5 that there are 292 judges in 58 courts across the country. Right now, 107 positions have yet to be filled.

Those positions, Congressman Cuellar says, should be placed on the border to help keep immigrants from being released out into the country. He says that a border wall won’t be able to keep them out.

“Someone is going to come through a bridge, whether it’s a Cuban or somebody else, and claim a legal relief: asylum, refugee, credible fear... So, a wall is not going to stop them because they are going to come in a make that claim,” he said.

Even after making that claim, only a small fraction are actually granted asylum. That is why some choose to skip their court hearings, essentially falling through the cracks.

