Austin man at center of illegal voting claim says months away from finishing research

AUSTIN - President Donald Trump said Friday that he was looking forward to the result of a project on illegal voting that is tied to an Austin, Texas man who was launched into prominence with one tweet last November.

The man is Gregg Phillips who is the founder of “VoteStand” and on Nov. 13, 2016 tweeted, “We have verified more than three million votes cast by non-citizens. We are joining .@truethevote to initiate legal action.”

We have verified more than three million votes cast by non-citizens.



We are joining .@TrueTheVote to initiate legal action. #unrigged — Gregg Phillips (@JumpVote) November 13, 2016

No legal action has been undertaken by Phillips at this time, but his claim was immediately put out by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ website, Infowars.com. Not long after then President-elect Trump echoed Phillips’ claim that more than 3 million votes were illegally cast for Hillary Clinton and that’s why he lost the popular vote.

The claim from Phillips came just days after the election before almost every state was able to even certify the votes from the November election. For Phillips’ claim to be true, he would have to have had a list of everyone who voted on Nov. 8 and cross reference it with the citizenship status of the voting roll.

At the time, journalists and researchers asked Phillips to show his research and data so that it could be verified, which is the standard for claims like his. Phillips refused to release any of his research and said that his numbers were accurate.

“I am going to do exactly what I said I’m going to do. I’m going to release all the information whether it turns out I’m wrong, whatever comes out of our final analysis and all the hard work of going through this stuff,” Phillips told KVUE's news partner the Austin American-Statesman. “I’m going to come out and say either I was wrong or I was right. I’m going to come out and do that.”

Fast forward to Friday and now President Trump tweeted that he was anticipating the results from Phillips’ report and that the country as a whole must “do better.”

Look forward to seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal. We must do better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

For his part, Phillips went on CNN Friday morning to talk with Chris Cuomo about his claims of widespread voter fraud. Phillips said he arrived at his conclusion well before any of the research has been completed. Phillips estimated that it will take at least a few months to complete the research he said his group of volunteers is carrying out.

“We know we have the answer,” Phillips told CNN’s Cuomo when asked about the time remaining for the research and already having a conclusion.

“Even though you can’t prove it, you think you know?” Cuomo asked Phillips.

“The number is actually bigger,” Phillips responded.

“You can say the number is whatever it is, but you have to show it,” Cuomo responded to Phillips’ new claim.

Man behind claim of millions of illegal votes says it will be months before he can provide full evidence https://t.co/puQ7tCOpf5 — New Day (@NewDay) January 27, 2017

When asked about precision, Phillips said that his group is “as precise as we need to be.” He also said he relied on poll watchers and part of his numbers came from early voting in states that allowed it.

Phillips has given no firm date on when his group, along with True the Vote, a right-leaning voting group, will finish their research.

According to the Texas Tribune, only 15 voter fraud cases have prosecuted by the Texas Attorney General's office between the 2012 primary and July, but none of the cases involved voter impersonation.

