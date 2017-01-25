KVUE
Cruz takes down Deadspin on Twitter

KVUE 12:39 PM. CST January 25, 2017

WASHINGTON - Twitter users have said Texas Senator Ted Cruz looked like everything from the Zodiac Killer to a member of a 1980’s hair metal band. But Senator Cruz himself had a little fun with the website Deadspin on Twitter Tuesday, though Deadspin didn’t exactly take too kindly to it.

The story starts with a report from Politico that Cruz was looking to rebrand himself and that included starting a weekly basketball game in the Senate office building. Deadspin, which primarily blogs about sports, asked on Twitter for users to “send us proof of Ted Cruz playing basketball.”

Without missing a beat, Senator Cruz’s official Twitter account replied to Deadspin with a picture of Duke basketball star Grayson Allen who has a resemblance to the Senator. Cruz asked Dedaspin, “What do I win?”

Deadspin, apparently not taking too well to Cruz’s joke, responded to the Senator with the statement, “Go eat *expletive*.”

Cruz, again not missing a beat, responded with an animated Gif from the movie “Anchorman” that said, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”

Well played, Senator Cruz. Well played indeed.

