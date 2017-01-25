Cruz takes down Deadspin on Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 20: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) waves to the crowd as he walks on stage to deliver a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Twitter users have said Texas Senator Ted Cruz looked like everything from the Zodiac Killer to a member of a 1980’s hair metal band. But Senator Cruz himself had a little fun with the website Deadspin on Twitter Tuesday, though Deadspin didn’t exactly take too kindly to it.

The story starts with a report from Politico that Cruz was looking to rebrand himself and that included starting a weekly basketball game in the Senate office building. Deadspin, which primarily blogs about sports, asked on Twitter for users to “send us proof of Ted Cruz playing basketball.”

Send us proof of Ted Cruz playing basketball https://t.co/MgGLnsscPf pic.twitter.com/mpxI5EBQkK — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 23, 2017

Without missing a beat, Senator Cruz’s official Twitter account replied to Deadspin with a picture of Duke basketball star Grayson Allen who has a resemblance to the Senator. Cruz asked Dedaspin, “What do I win?”

Deadspin, apparently not taking too well to Cruz’s joke, responded to the Senator with the statement, “Go eat *expletive*.”

Cruz, again not missing a beat, responded with an animated Gif from the movie “Anchorman” that said, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”

Well played, Senator Cruz. Well played indeed.

