Cruz, Ratcliffe introduce bills to abolish CFPB

WASHINGTON - Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) introduced legislation Tuesday to abolish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

A release from Cruz’s office states S. 370 and H.R. 1031 “would help advance Republicans’ broader efforts to reform the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act by tackling Title X of the law.

“Don’t let the name fool you, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau does little to protect consumers. During the Obama administration, the CFPB grew in power and magnitude without any accountability to Congress and the people, and I am encouraged by the actions President Trump has begun to take to roll back the harmful impacts of an out-of-control bureaucracy,” Cruz said in a release. “The legislation that Rep. Ratcliffe and I are introducing today gives Congress the opportunity to free consumers and small businesses from the CFPB’s regulatory blockades and financial activism, which stunt economic growth. While there’s much more to do to scale back the harmful regulatory impositions of Dodd-Frank, this legislation takes a critical step in the right direction.”

“The past several years showed us precisely why massive swaths of federal regulations are never the right solution to help hard-working Americans. President Trump has made it clear he’ll join us in our fight to dismantle Dodd-Frank and finally offer some relief to the small business owners throughout Texas and across the country who’ve been hit hardest by its devastating impact,” said Ratcliffe in the same release. “The CFPB’s lack of accountability to the American people was quickly evidenced when – contrary to its name – it ended up hurting many of the very folks it was intended to help. While Sen. Cruz and I have been sounding the alarm on the CFPB’s federal overreach for some time now, I’m optimistic at our renewed chances of advancing this effort with a willing partner in the White House.”

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was created as part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which became law in 2010. Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Kay Bailey Hutchison voted against the bill’s passage in the senate, and no Republicans voted for its passage in the House. Neither Cruz nor Ratcliffe were in office when the act became law.

The CFPB’s website states it was created “to provide a single point of accountability for enforcing federal consumer financial laws and protecting consumers in the financial marketplace. Before, that responsibility was divided among several agencies.”

