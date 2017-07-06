KVUE
Lindsay Lohan asks people to ‘stop bullying' President Trump

William Cummings, USA TODAY , WKYC 1:35 PM. CDT July 06, 2017

For all the talk about liberal Hollywood, President Trump has his share of Tinseltown supporters.

There's Scott Baio, Gary Busey, Jon Voight and Stacey Dash, for example.

You can't forget the Mean Girls star herself, Lindsay Lohan.

"THIS IS our president," Lohan tweeted Tuesday. "Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA."

Lohan made the tweet in reply to a Twitter user who had shared a Breitbart story about Trump saying he would like to help a sick British baby named Charlie Gard.

Lohan also tweeted that Donald, Ivanka, Melania and Donald Trump Jr. "are kind people."

"As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?" she wrote in reply to a Twitter user who said he was glad the president "isn't the same clown" as last year at this time.

 

