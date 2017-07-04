Governor lists issues for lawmakers to address in special session

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two dead following chase between trooper and driver
-
Three men robbed San Marcos Plucker's, officials say
-
Distracted driving changed Texas man's life
-
Trump supporters hold a Freedom March
-
Community struggles to make sense of Shavon Randle's death
-
Vaping ban goes into effect across Austin
-
Child sex assault victims tested for HIV in Md.
-
Warrant issued in connection with stabbing
-
Search for swimmer at Reimers Ranch Park continues
-
The dangers of driving while stoned
More Stories
-
'Am I paralyzed?' | 22-year-old's life changed in an…Jul. 3, 2017, 10:11 p.m.
-
South Korean military: North Korea test fires…Jul. 3, 2017, 8:13 p.m.
-
Woman, 99, man, 69, among dead in crash following…Jul. 3, 2017, 12:47 p.m.