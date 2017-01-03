KVUE
George W. Bush to attend Trump's inauguration

KVUE 12:18 PM. CST January 03, 2017

HOUSTON - Former President George W. Bush said Tuesday that he would be attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

In a brief statement, Bush said he would attend the ceremony with former First Lady Laura to "witness the peaceful transfer of power - a hallmark of democracy - and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence."

Bush had previously said he didn't vote for President-elect Trump or his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

The attendance by the younger Bush makes him the second former President confirmed for the inauguration with former President Jimmy Carter also expected to attend. Bush is the most recent Republican president until Trump is sworn into office.


