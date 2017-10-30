Former Trump campaign adviser pleads guilty

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Secret menus hiding at Austin eateries
-
What event organizers, and people, can learn from Vegas shooting
-
Georgetown dad's two daughters went to deadly Las Vegas concert
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman finally gets to go home after Harvey
-
Cedar Park woman recovering after shooting
-
10032017_PMWX
-
Seguin Deputy Chief injured in Vegas
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Witness describes Las Vegas shooting
More Stories
-
1 dead after man dressed as ‘Santa Claus' fired…Oct 29, 2017, 8:02 a.m.
-
TxDOT considering adding 2 toll lanes to I-35 to…Oct 30, 2017, 6:01 p.m.
-
San Marcos H.S. student dies in rollover crashOct 30, 2017, 3:51 p.m.