Former Austin Pro Tem Sheryl Cole is still vying for Dawnna Dukes seat

Full of supporters and those living in House District 46, Sheryl Cole stood proudly as she detailed her vision of how to move House District 46 forward. Cole addressed the media at Sam's BBQ on East 12th street in East Austin Tuesday.

Cole is hoping to take the seat filled by State Rep. Dawnna Dukes. Cole stated she would run for Dukes' seat if there's a special election or in the Democratic Primary next year.

"So few of us actually get an opportunity to represent at the level of power and influence that this race has opened up previously and now closed down," Cole said.

Dukes, who reneged on previous plans to resign after a criminal investigation into the misuse of campaign funds, reported to the Texas House for the opening day of the legislative session. In September, Dukes said she was planning to step down due to medical issues related to a car crash in 2013.

We asked Cole, a former Austin Mayor Pro Tem about Dukes's criminal investigation.

"It speaks for itself.," Cole said.

Cole feels certain issues like education, workforce, and even health care could see some sort of impact due to the ethics charges. Currently, she's raised $60,000 with another $29,000 pledged,

She listed endorsements from several high-profile Austin-area Democrats.

"They've given me their vote of confidence - not because I simply asked for it - but because I have a record.," Cole said.

House District 46 encompasses East Austin, part of Pflugerville, Manor and more.

