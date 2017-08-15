Federal court invalidates part of Texas congressional map

(Photo: Illustration by Anneke Paterson / Todd Wiseman, The Texas Tribune)

Federal judges have invalidated two Texas congressional districts, ruling that they must be fixed by either the Legislature or a federal court.

In a unanimous decision Tuesday, a three-judge panel in San Antonio ruled that Congressional Districts 27 and 35 violate the U.S. Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act. Congressional District 27 is represented by Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi; and Congressional District 35, a Central Texas district is represented by Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin.

The 107-page ruling — the latest chapter of a six-year court battle over how Texas lawmakers drew political maps — sets up a scramble to redraw the districts in time for the 2018 elections.

The court ordered the Texas Attorney General’s Office to indicate within three business days whether the Texas Legislature would take up redistricting to fix those violations. Otherwise, the state and its legal foes will head back to court on Sept. 5 to begin the remedial phase of the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

