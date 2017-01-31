Experts: Expect a struggle for Gorsuch

: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) announces the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Some experts have expressed concern about President Donald Trump's nomination for the vacant Supreme Court seat and whether or not his choice will bring bipartisan unity.

Judge Neil Gorsuch's conservative views and philosophies fit the mold of the man he would succeed, Justice Antonin Scalia. However, some feel that it will be an uphill battle during the confirmation hearings. One legal expert feels it's a little too late for bipartisan agreement.

Sanford Levinson, with the University of Texas Law Department, believes that we should expect conflict over the nomination and that it would be a surprise if Democrats don't object.

"It really all boils down to whether or not Democrats will filibuster and I expect them to," Levinson said. "I think they will pay a huge political price if they don't."

Levinson believes the rocky relationship over the Supreme Court Justice seat goes back to Merrick Garland. Many Democrats hold the viewpoint that Republicans stole the seat by not giving Merrick Garland a hearing.

Levinson said that if Democrats filibuster, he expects confirmation to be a failure or come only after a prolonged struggle.

Judge Gorsuch's nomination is on its way to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Then there will be confirmation hearings. The committee votes, then comes the hard part. Gorsuch will need 60 votes in the Senate. Republicans hold a 52 seat majority. President Trump will have to either win over eight Democrats or eliminate the 60 vote threshold.

