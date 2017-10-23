Early voting begins in Texas for Nov. 7 election

Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

Starting Monday, people across Texas will get the chance to avoid the long lines at the polls and vote on some pressing issues for specific cities.

Early voting runs from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3. This allows voting at the polls to be more spread out, instead of everyone voting on Election Day, which is Nov. 7.

For Austin, voters will have some important decisions to make beyond seven proposed changes to the state constitution. One of the biggest issues that has been debated for months is the $1.05 billion bond for the Austin Independent School District. This would allow 16 schools to receive improvements to the interior and exterior of their campuses, and it would add some new programs as well. While the district says tax rates won't go up if the bond is approved, they could still rise as the values of homes do.

A $185 million bond package is also on the table for Travis County voters to make a decision on, as this would improve parks, roads and drainage in the area. This could possibly increase the average taxable homestead by $24 a year.

Kyle, Buda and San Marcos will all be making decisions on their respective city councils.

TAP HERE for early voting information in Travis County.

TAP HERE for early voting information in Williamson County.

TAP HERE for early voting information in Hays County.

TAP HERE for early voting information in Bastrop County.

TAP HERE for early voting information in Blanco County.

TAP HERE for early voting information in Burnet County.

TAP HERE for early voting information in Caldwell County.

TAP HERE for early voting information in Fayette County.

TAP HERE for early voting information in Gillespie County.

TAP HERE for early voting information in Llano County.

TAP HERE for early voting information in Mason County.

