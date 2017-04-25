Doctors, advocates call on lawmakers to hold hearings on medical marijuana bills

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - With less than six weeks left in the 85th Texas Legislature, the clock is ticking on bills that haven't been scheduled for committee hearings.

So Tuesday, doctors, nurses, patients and parents of children with medical conditions gathered outside the Capitol to call on two lawmakers to hold hearings on House Bill 2107 and its companion bill, Senate Bill 269.

The bills will add medical conditions to the list of conditions in the Compassionate Use Program, which currently allows some forms of epilepsy to be treated with cannabis. The bills also remove some of the restrictions on cannabis.

The advocates at the Capitol said cannabis has been proven to treat multiple conditions, including Autism and PTSD, with fewer and less severe side effects. They also noted it is used to treat these conditions in other states.

"I don't know of a single physician who truly opposes the use of cannabis by cancer patients," said Anesthesiologist and Pain Management Doctor.Robert Marks, MD. "It's proven to help with chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, it stimulates appetite and it also decreases opioid medication needs. In a time when opioid overdose deaths are the number one cause of accidental death in our country, an epidemic."

The group is specifically calling on Representative Four Price, Chair of the House Committee on Public Health, and Senator Charles Schwertner, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, to hold hearings on the bills. They said they've called, emailed and visited both lawmakers but haven't gotten any response.

KVUE News also reached out to the lawmakers. They did not return our calls or emails.

