Dallas lawmaker fasting ahead of vote on sanctuary cities bill

Representative Victoria Neave (D-Dallas) (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A Dallas lawmaker is hoping for divine intervention ahead of Wednesday's vote in the Texas House of Representatives on Senate Bill 4 (SB4).

Representative Victoria Neave (D-Dallas) says she felt compelled to fast from eating ahead of the vote. Neave is against SB4, which will require all Texas law enforcement to honor ICE detainers. Those detainers are voluntary requests to hold someone, who is in police custody, while their immigration status is investigated.

"We had more than 1,200 people come to an immigration informational and I could see the fear in their eyes," Neave said. "I have teachers come into my office, telling me about the fear their second-grade students are having about their parents being deported. This is a real fear in the community and it doesn't just impact immigrants, it impacts, those of us with my color of skin. Even citizens will be required to prove citizenship upon arrest."

Opponents fear those arrests will happen more often. Under the Senate-approved version of the bill, any member of law enforcement can ask anyone about their immigration status if the person is detained, which includes being pulled over for a traffic violation. Opponents say this will lead to racial profiling.

There are also concerns SB4 will make communities less safe because victims and witnesses of crimes in immigrant communities will be less likely to file reports, despite the fact that the bill prohibits officer's from asking about their immigration status. Neave says since the bill was filed, reports of sexual assaults in Houston have decreased.

Still, supporters of the bill argue SB4 is not about targeting a group of people, but enforcing the rule of law and ensuring all law enforcement agencies and counties are treating people the same.

Through fasting and prayer, Neave is hoping SB4 supporters will see how the bill will impact families.

"We're asking for people to pray, to contact their legislators so hopefully their hearts can be softened so they can realize the impact this is having on our families across our state," Neave said.

Representative Ramon Romero, Jr. (D-Fort Worth), who sits next to Neave, is now joining Neave in the fast.

"God can move mountains. I think he can move a few hearts and it doesn't take that many hearts to be moved in order for this to change," Romero said.

"We know that we don't have the votes to defeat this bill, the sanctuary cities bill. And so I wanted to do something that would help bring attention to how bad this law will impact our families and our state. And so for me, that was doing it spiritually," Neave said.

SB4 is expected to pass on party lines, but Romero says democrats need just 21 votes to it from passing.

While SB4 won't come to the House floor until Wednesday, it was a topic of some action on the floor Monday.

Representative Charlie Geren (R-Fort Worth) asked for a calendar rule to require all amendments to the bill be filed by Tuesday afternoon. He told the members it was to keep things organized, but democrats argued it was an attempt to see what they would file and prepare their arguments.

Passing the rule would require a two-thirds vote, which it did not get. But Representative Tony Tinderholt (R-Arlington), who initially voted against the rule, asked for it to be voted on again and because he initially voted against the rule change, the vote was permitted. It failed again.

Shortly after that, there were several more questions about the vote so Speaker of the House, Joe Straus (R-San Antonio) called for a verification vote where all the members had to take their seat, their names were called to confirm their attendance, and then their votes were confirmed.

The representatives are now preparing themselves for what will likely be a lengthy and hotly debated vote Wednesday.

