Congressman Joaquin Castro weighs in on state leaders, special session

AUSTIN - Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) was in Austin Wednesday, weighing in on state leaders and the Special Session.

Castro joined the group One Texas Resistance to condemn Governor Abbott's Special Session call and the new law to ban so-called sanctuary cities, SB4.

Castro said the Governor is taking Texas down a divisive path that's bad for the state.

"A big part of the reason that you see the bathroom bill, you see SB4, these bills that pit people against each other that play on fears is because this administration in Austin, this governor, this lieutenant governor, have run out of any good ideas for how to help the people of Texas. And if that's the case, they should decide to step aside," said Castro.

He also weighed in on the state's re-districting case. Federal judges ruled Tuesday state lawmakers intentionally discriminated against minorities when drawing Congressional maps and lawmakers either have to re-draw them or let the courts do it.

Castro said voting maps shouldn't be drawn by politicians, but a bi-partisan, independent group. He also urged Texans to vote in the 2018 election, noting the low voter turnout.

As for his future plans, Castro said he will work to elect more democrats to serve the state but he plans to run for re-election in Congress.

© 2017 KVUE-TV