CBO paints grim picture of Obamacare repeal

WASHINGTON - Almost 60 million Americans would be uninsured by the end of the next decade if the Republican-led plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act is fully enacted, according to a new report from the Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation.

The CBO/JCT used House Resolution 3762, the Restoring Americans’ Healthcare Freedom Reconciliation Act of 2015, as the basis for their estimates. The bill, passed by both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate was vetoed by President Barack Obama. It’s being used as a framework for the current move to repeal the Affordable Care Act in the current Congress.

According to the report, the CBO/JCT found the number of people who are uninsured would increase by 18 million in the first new plan year following the repeal of the ACA. The CBO/JCT also said “after the elimination of the ACA’s expansion of Medicaid eligibility and of subsidies for insurance purchased through the ACA marketplaces, that number would increase to 27 million and then to 32 million in 2026.”

The report broke down the 18 million number to be 10 million fewer people would have insurance in the nongroup market; 5 million would lose coverage under Medicaid; and approximately 3 million fewer people would have employment-based coverage.

The CBO/JCT report said that premiums for insurance in the nongroup market, like those purchased through state and federal marketplaces, would increase “by 20 percent to 25 percent” in the first year after repeal, compared to the prices under the ACA. The report found that increase would hit 50 percent in the year following the ending of Medicaid expansion and marketplace subsidies being cut. Overall, premiums in the nongroup market would be expected to double by 2026, the CBO/JCT found.

According to the report, the CBO/JCT said that eliminating the individual mandate and subsidies, while also retaining other market reforms like preventing being denied coverage for pre-existing conditions, would “destabilize the nongroup market and the effect would worse over time.” The analysis stated that “eliminating the penalty for not having health insurance would reduce enrollment and raise premiums in the nongroup markets” and that eliminating subsidies would “have the same effect because it would result in a large price increase for many people.”

Overall, the CBO/JCT said that about “half of the nation’s population would live in areas that would have no insurer participation in the nongroup market in the first year after the repeal of the marketplaces subsidies went into place, and that share would increase extending to about three-quarters of the population by 2026.”

The report ended saying that if Congress intends to move forward with legislation similar to H.R. 3762 in the current Congress, “the estimated effects could differ from those described here,” depending on the specifics in the new legislation.

President-elect Donald Trump has said over the weekend, “We’re going to have insurance for everybody.” President-elect Trump further stated that the legislation would make health insurance, “much less and much better.” However, no details of any plan from Trump have been released, though he stated the plan is “very much formulated.”

Republicans in Congress may clash with Trump over the repeal plan. Trump has stated he wants a replacement plan in place at the same time the ACA is repealed. However, no complete plan to fully replace the ACA has been released by Congressional Republicans in the six years the ACA has been in place.

