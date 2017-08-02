Bipartisan lawmakers ask Texas governor to add ethics reform to Special Session
The bipartisan members of the House Committee on General Investigating and Ethics and Representative Larson are calling on Governor Greg Abbott to add ethics reform to the Special Session Call.
KVUE 5:30 PM. CDT August 02, 2017
