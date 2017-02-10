Appeals court refuses to reinstate travel ban

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
Carvana vending machine opens in Austin
-
Reports of naked jogger in Central Austin
-
$4 billion bond for Killeen murder suspect
-
Father on the dangers of distracted driving
-
Arrest video sparking conversation
-
Meals on wheels in need of drivers
-
Help for those with mental health issues
-
44-year-old man missing
-
One suspect dead; another in custody in killing spree
More Stories
-
ICE officer involved in scuffle in N. AustinFeb 10, 2017, 6:34 a.m.
-
Going broke: Texas border security spendingFeb. 9, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
-
Woman found dead inside Wimberley homeFeb. 9, 2017, 10:19 p.m.