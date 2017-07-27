Police: This photo is why you shouldn't give money to panhandlers

A police department’s message and photo about giving to panhandlers is going viral.

The Cheyanne, Wyoming police department posted on their Facebook page that they arrested a transient for public intoxication on July 22. They say it was a man who they’ve dealt with before.

They say the man collected $234.94 in just a few hours panhandling.

The police department’s message – rather than feeding someone’s alcohol addiction, you can donate directly to local charities, like a shelter there that helps the city’s homeless population in a much more effective way.



