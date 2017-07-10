Police: Mom arrested after letting 11 year old drive

Maria DeJesus Lopez

PASADENA, TEXAS - A Pasadena police officer got a big surprise when a he stopped a driver for speeding Friday. The driver of the Dodge Durango was going 49 in a 35 mph zone, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Turns out the driver was only 11 years old and her passenger was 10.

The little girl said her mom gave her permission to drive her little brother to her aunt’s house.

The officer took the children home and waited for their mom to arrive.

After Maria DeJesus Lopez admitted she allowed the girl to drive, she was arrested and charged with endangering a child.

The girl was cited for driving without a license and insurance.

© 2017 KHOU-TV