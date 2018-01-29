Petition to include pet food in food stamps goes viral

(Photo: ThinkStock Images)

A petition to include pet food included in food stamps has gone viral.

The petition, titled "Don't Let Pets Starve - Include Pet Food in SNAP Benefits!" has racked up close to 90,000 supporters.

The petition was created by Edward B. Johnston, Jr., and targets the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Johnston, Jr., writes in the petition that he is one of over 40-million low- or no-income people who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and that he has been "unable to feed my little dog due to government regulations."

Several supporters echoed his situation in the comments for the petition, including one New Yorker who is "medically unable to work due to ongoing back issues" and who had to gid rid of her pets because they were "financially unable to keep taking care of them."

View the petition here.

