Pet monkey bites young girl at Buc-ee's

A monkey bit a girl that was holding him in a Terrell Buc-ee's and then disappeared with his owner on Friday.

According to Terrell police they were told over the phone that it was "a very minor scratch."

The City of Terrell Animal Control, and Terrell Police CID Department, are asking for any information on the whereabouts of a monkey, and its owner.

If you have any information contact Terrell Police at (469) 474 2700.

