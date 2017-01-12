Outrage over video of dog chained to cage on freeway

(Photo: Facebook video, Brenna Cronin)

Florida authorities are currently investigating a video that surfaced on Facebook showing a dog chained to the top of a cage that was traveling on I-95 headed toward Flagler.

The video, which has more than 400 shares and nearly 30,000 views, is quickly gaining traction on social media.

WARNING: The video contains inappropriate language for some viewers.

Julie Andrews sent the video to our sister station and said "We just want this to be aired in hopes of catching that guy. It is clearly a dangerous situation for the dog and given they are pits, we all know (they are) most likely fighting dogs."

The original post also states that the dog had an "S" carved into its leg.

The person who originally shared the video stated she was not able to get a license plate number.

Flagler County Animal Control is investigating.

(© 2017 WTLV)