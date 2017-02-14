Close Oroville Spillway incident press briefing KXTV Breaking News 1 Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 3:14 PM. CST February 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Department of Water Resources is holding a press briefing to update everyone on the current condition of the Oroville Spillway incident. (© 2017 KXTV) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman claims dog died after United flight Deputy passes away on the job ICE raids across Austin Friday Day laborers: Low attendance at work sites My Fit Foods closes all locations Mom convicted of voter fraud talks from jail Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window Ice Arrest Video Dozens in walk out of class in response to ICE Immigration officer injured during arrest More Stories Child sex assault suspect nearly released before ICE… Feb 14, 2017, 1:15 p.m. Cyndi Lauper, Lady Gaga, over 100 others speak out… Feb 14, 2017, 11:45 a.m. Mayor Adler says ICE activity harming community in… Feb 14, 2017, 10:01 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs