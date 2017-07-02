KVUE
Close

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at teen party in Sugar Land

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a house party in Sugar Land early Sunday morning.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:52 PM. CDT July 02, 2017

SUGAR LAND, Texas - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a house party in Sugar Land early Sunday morning. 

The party took place at a home on Stone Arbor Drive at Arbor View Drive.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled up to the home around 3 a.m. and saw several teens running away from the scene. 

Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Demonte Ziegler dead from a gunshot wound inside the home and 21-year-old Ira Donahue was also shot.

Donahue was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter.His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators said Ziegler and Donahue had a verbal argument at the party which turned violent when they started shooting at each other. 

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories