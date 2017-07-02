SUGAR LAND, Texas - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a house party in Sugar Land early Sunday morning.
The party took place at a home on Stone Arbor Drive at Arbor View Drive.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled up to the home around 3 a.m. and saw several teens running away from the scene.
Upon arrival, they found 18-year-old Demonte Ziegler dead from a gunshot wound inside the home and 21-year-old Ira Donahue was also shot.
Donahue was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter.His condition is unknown at this time.
Investigators said Ziegler and Donahue had a verbal argument at the party which turned violent when they started shooting at each other.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
