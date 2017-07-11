Oliver family: 'It's like losing Kaitlyn all over again'

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

TEMPLE, Texas - The family of four-year-old Kaitlyn Oliver who was killed after being hit by a houseboat at Temple Lake Park is speaking publicly again. This comes just days after her father Patrick died from injuries he received while trying to save her.

The family said Patrick’s death was unexpected.

They claim he was alert and talking the night before he passed and there were even plans to move him to a rehab facility.

Channel 6’s Emani Payne talked to Patrick’s Aunt, Christine Alfonso who said the family is till trying to wrap their heads around the loss.

“We’re devastated, we’re absolutely devastated,” Alfonso said. “Kaitlyn was bad, it was hard losing Kaitlyn, really hard but we would focus our energy on Patrick because we had to be there for him, stay strong stay positive.”

The family said now with Patrick gone, it is a shock and it is like losing Kaitlyn all over again.

"Ultimately, he died of a broken heart," Alfonso said. "he couldn't bare the thought of going on without his baby girl."

A joint funeral service for Kaitlyn and Patrick will be held this Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Temple Bible Church.

