Officer shot in Richardson; suspect barricaded

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - Police are responding to an active-shooter situation at an apartment complex near E. Renner and North Star roads Wednesday night.



A heavy police presence surrounds an apartment building at Breckinridge Point Apartments, where police are negotiating with the shooter who has barricaded himself inside the complex. Police said he continues to fire shots.

The incident started at about 7 p.m. An officer was shot while responding to a report of a disturbance at the apartment complex. Although officials haven't said the officer's condition, the officer was sent to Medical City Plano. One civilian was shot but was not sent to the hospital.

Officers have closed Renner Road. Residents are urged to shelter in place.



A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter hovers over the scene.



