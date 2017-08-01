Northeast-side daycare catches fire, no injuries reported

SAN ANTONIO – Over twenty San Antonio Fire Department units were dispatched to a northeast-side daycare for a fire Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. after smoke became visible from Bright Kids Daycare in the 3930 block of Thousand Oaks Drive.

Luckily, no one was injured and all 40 children and staff were accounted for. The staff and children have been tripled check by officials.

Officials said everyone will be taken to Bright Kids Daycare Center at 4230 Clearspring Drive. Officials said for families to go to this location and to avoid the original daycare.

SAFD officials said the daycare is most likely a loss.

This is a developing story and will be developed when more information is made available.

