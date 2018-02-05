KVUE
Close

Nick Foles may be MVP, but his daughter stole the show after the Super Bowl

Team 12's Ryan Cody spent Super Bowl Sunday with Eagles fans in Scottsdale and Patriots fans in Phoenix.

Hayden Packwood , KPNX 6:24 PM. CST February 05, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles upset win in Super Bowl LII  was not only a historic milestone for the franchise, but, as it so happens, it was also a huge milestone for one of the biggest universities in Arizona.

Eagles backup starting quarterback Nick Foles was the first University of Arizona quarterback to start a Super Bowl, and now he's the first to win one.

After dethroning Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, Foles was named MVP. He threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught one too.

But however impressive his performance truly was, it doesn't live up to the adorableness that is his daughter, Lily. She stole the show as Foles celebrated his Sunday glory with her in his arms.

Some would even say she's the "real MVP."

PHOTOS: Nick Foles' daughter steals the Super Bowl post-show

%INLINE%

© 2018 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories