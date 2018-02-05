Nick Foles may be MVP, but his daughter stole the show after the Super Bowl

Nick Foles with his daughter Lily after his Super Bowl LII victory. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles upset win in Super Bowl LII was not only a historic milestone for the franchise, but, as it so happens, it was also a huge milestone for one of the biggest universities in Arizona.

Eagles backup starting quarterback Nick Foles was the first University of Arizona quarterback to start a Super Bowl, and now he's the first to win one.

After dethroning Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, Foles was named MVP. He threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught one too.

But however impressive his performance truly was, it doesn't live up to the adorableness that is his daughter, Lily. She stole the show as Foles celebrated his Sunday glory with her in his arms.

Some would even say she's the "real MVP."

PHOTOS: Nick Foles' daughter steals the Super Bowl post-show

% INLINE %

© 2018 KPNX-TV