New Year's twins born in different years in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Weighing in at 4 pounds 8 ounces, Everett Jackson Shay came into the world just after midnight, making him Banner Health's first new year's baby of 2017.

“12:01, first baby of the year,” said Brandon Shay the son his wife Holly gave birth to Sunday.

But baby Everett’s birth at Banner Thunderbird came with an added bonus.

“I have been at Banner for 25 years and I don't recall this happening in our history, to have a New Year’s baby while their twin was born in the year previous,” said Jennifer Ruble a public relations spokesperson for Banner Health.

At 5 pounds 8 ounces, Sawyer Mathew Shay beat his twin brother to the punch by 10 minutes, making him one of the last babies to be born in 2016.

“We're both feeling really thankful right now,” said Shay. “We’ve got these two beautiful gifts from God and couldn't be happier.”



The healthy baby boys are a welcome addition to the Shays other two children ages 13 and 4.

"Both girls, so having two boys will bring some testosterone into the family.” He said.

Everett and Sawyer are not identical.

As of now, Everett is one inch taller than his older brother.

While these twins won't share a birthday, that's just a unique part of the lifelong bond they will share.

“They're just a delightful family and we're so excited for them and the extraordinary story their boys will have to tell,” said Ruble.



Ruble went on to say Everett is a true New Year’s baby, meaning his mother Holly was not induced, did not have a C-section and was at full term.

