New Braunfels teen ejected from vehicle in overnight crash

NEW BRAUNFELS - An 18-year-old boy was killed overnight in a rollover crash in New Braunfels.

The New Braunfels Police Department said the deadly accident happened just before midnight in the 1300 block of Saur Lane near the New Braunfels Regional Airport.

Felix Salazar was traveling southbound on Saur Lane in a 2008 Acura at a high speed before going airborne.

The vehicle lost control and slammed into a tree causing the car to rollover multiple times.

NBPD reported that there was also a 19-year-old female passenger in the car who said the driver had been ejected.

Eighteen-year-old Salazar was found on the opposite side of the road and pronounced dead at the scene.

