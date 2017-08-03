Sarah Beadle (Photo: WFAA)

The body of a missing hiker from Fort Worth has been found in Grand Canyon National Park.

Sarah Beadle, 38, made reservations to stay at the Bright Angel Campground on Tuesday, but didn't arrive, officials said.

Two children who were with her, ages 10 and 11, were found safe, according to the National Park Service.

Beadle's body was found near the Black Bridge at the bottom of Grand Canyon, about three-fourths of a mile from Phantom Ranch, the park said.

Her cause of death is under investigation.

