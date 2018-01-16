Winter storm unloads snow and ice on South, heads for Northeast

A man shovels snow from a street during a winter storm in New York on February 9, 2017. (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

A winter storm will continue to dump snow and ice across the South on Tuesday, wreaking havoc with road and air travel. The storm will take aim on the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast overnight and into Wednesday.

Hundreds of flights were canceled at Texas airports — including Houston, San Antonio and Austin — where frigid temperatures left runways dangerously icy.

More than 835 flights had been canceled nationwide as of 11:35 a.m. ET, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.

"Bitter cold temperatures filtering in behind a cold front will continue to allow a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to impact portions of south-central into southeastern Texas and Louisiana Tuesday," the National Weather Service said.

Snowfall will generally total a coating to an inch or two from northeastern Texas through southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, northwestern Mississippi and Tennessee, AccuWeather said, though higher amounts were reported in some areas.

The storm brought some impressive snowfall totals to western Kentucky, the Weather Channel said, including 9 inches in Murray and 8.1 inches in Paducah. Up to a half foot of snow has also been measured in east-central Arkansas near Palestine.

Many roads were closed across the region because of the hazardous conditions. “We’ve got numerous crashes on the interstates and surface roads,” Louisiana State Trooper Glenn Younger said Tuesday morning from Bossier City, La., just across the Red River from Shreveport.

Winter Storm #Inga is bringing snow from the Northeast into the South this morning. Icing reported as far south as San Antonio, Texas: https://t.co/gg1WOZp5VH pic.twitter.com/7ZUPPxguoq — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 16, 2018

Schools were also closed in several states from Texas to Georgia.

Children were taking advantage of the snow in northern Louisiana with some rare sledding opportunities, while those without sleds used cardboard boxes to sail down snow covered hills.

"We're having a great time," said Michael Ryan of Monroe, La., as his 7-year-old son Jack sledded down the Ouachita River levee at Forsythe Park Boat Dock.

A light wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain was also expected Tuesday night along the central Gulf Coast.

In the wake of the storm, bitterly cold temperatures are continuing through the central and southern U.S. Highs are only expected to near the freezing mark for parts of central Texas; these temperatures are about 20 to 30 degrees below mid-January averages from Texas into the nation's heartland, the weather service said.

Wind chills were below zero Tuesday for much of the northern Plains and upper Midwest.

Overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, light snow is expected in the Mid-Atlantic; 1-3 inches of snow is likely.

The storm will strengthen off the coast on Wednesday, dumping as much as 8 inches in portions of New England.

Contributing: The Shreveport Times; The Associated Press

